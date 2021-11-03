Leroy Trevathan, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Leroy Trevathan, Jr. will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Trevathan departed this life Friday, October 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 5, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Leroy Trevathan, Jr.