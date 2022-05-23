YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Leroy “Ronnie” Adams, Jr. will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Leroy “Ronnie” Adams, Jr., 72, currently residing in Augusta, Georgia, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, surrounded by his family.

Ronnie was born on April 29, 1950, the second of four children, to the late Leroy Adams, Sr. and E. Louise Adams, at Northside Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended North High School where he played basketball, from there he attended Job Corps, where he specialized in culinary arts.

He grew up watching westerns, the black and white version of Andy Griffith and Everybody Loves Raymond. He continued his love for these TV shows throughout life.

He began his career at General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio as a painter. He had a great work ethic and was employed there for 32 years. Every few years he would use his discount and bring home a new General Motors vehicle. He wouldn’t allow anyone who drove a foreign car to park in his driveway. Ronnie never met a stranger and befriended everyone he met. After retirement, he worked for the Youngstown Vindicator newspaper and Youngstown State University where he continued to make new friends.

His house was the gathering spot for all the children on his street and he became the Father of Crandall Avenue on the north side of Youngstown. He took pride in his well-manicured lawn and wasn’t happy when anyone walked on his grass. He would tell them in a laughing but serious manner to “Get Off My Grass”. He was a dedicated and loyal husband, father, son and grandfather and always supported his children’s passions and activities. He loved to spend time with his family and traveled to attend his grandchildren’s graduations.

Growing up Ronnie was taught, from an early age, the importance of Christian values and Godly principles. As a youngster he attended Antioch Baptist Church with his family. He later attended Rising Star Baptist Church. After he relocated to Augusta, Ronnie and Barbara attended Windsor Spring Baptist Church (Hephzibah, Georgia) and are members of Tabernacle Baptist Church (Augusta, Georgia).

Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Annie Doris; his son, Leroy Adams III and his father, Leroy Adams, Sr.

He leaves to carry on his legacy and celebrate his life, his loving and dedicated wife, Barbara; his children, Elaine Solomon of Columbus, Ohio, Ronald (Migdalia) Adams of Washington, D.C., Vernon Solomon of Columbus, Ohio, Ronnette (Leonard) Meyers of Washington, D.C., Keith Adams of Mansfield, Ohio and Tamica (Robert) Nichols of Charlotte, North Carolina; his bonus children, Lashawn (Theo) Williams, Rev. Giselle (Rev. James) Strowbridge, Monica (Spouse) Sims, Erica (DeShawn) Owens and Keith (Kia) Dawson; his mother, E. Louise Adams of Youngstown, Ohio; his sisters, Sherry (Charles) Robinson of Campbell, Ohio and Renea (Sherwood) Jackson of Smithfield, North Carolina; his brother, Kevin Adams of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 23, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio and on Tuesday, May 24 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The family sends a “Special Thank You” to the Doctors Hospital Staff of Augusta for all the care and concern during Ronnie’s illness.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Leroy Ronnie Adams, Jr.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.