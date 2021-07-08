Lelia Bridges, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Lelia Bridges will be held Friday July 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion COGIC in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Bridges departed this life on June 29, 2021 at O’Brien’s Nursing Home in Masury, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Lelia Bridges