LeeRoy Cochran, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio ( MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. LeeRoy Cochrane Sr., will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood ave in Youngstown. Mr. Cochrane departed this life on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at St Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born on June 30, 1937 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a son of Viola (Burston) Cochrane & Jerry Cochrane.

As a young man had various jobs until he found his passion in construction where he was a very hard worker. He was a 50 plus year member of Labor Union Local 125 of Youngstown and also severed as sergeant of arms for several years until he retired. He stayed active in the union on the retiree board as sergeant of arms until he took ill. His first love was CB’s, where he enjoyed traveling to different CB events. He was the founder of the CB Club called “Worldwide”. He enjoyed playing cards, boxing and love being around his family and friends. He was an avid Cleveland Browns Fan. He also enjoyed going to auctions, He was a great helper to everyone he encountered.

Mr. LeeRoy Cochrane Sr. first united in marriage with Mrs. Perle Mae (Padgett) Cochrane, out of his first marriage he leaves to cherish seven children, Daughter Michelle Harrison of Killeen, TX, LeeRoy Cochrane Jr. of Newport News, VA, Mark Cochrane of Cleveland, OH, Dewayne Cochrane of Cleveland, OH, Matthew Cochrane Sr. of Youngstown, OH. From his 2nd marriage with Julia Mae (Jones) Cochrane he leaves to cherish six children, Vickey Bailey of Columbus, OH, Rodney (Stephanie) Cochrane Sr. of Hampton, VA, Leroy Cochrane III of Youngstown, OH, two step-daughters Christine Jordan of Bridge Port, CT, Louise Dawson of Youngstown, OH; his baby girl Kyia Cochrane of Cleveland, OH; his god Children Tracie and Stacie Gilmore, Monique Benjamin , and Carnell Delaine Jr., all of Youngstown, OH; his lifetime companion, Maxine Stevens of Youngstown, OH; 42 grand children, 66 great-grand children; 12 great-great-grandchildren. a host of nieces and nephews; his siblings, Ninette (Henry) White, Archie (Elizabeth) Moore of Warren, OH, Benard (Gwen) Moore of Boardman, OH, Charles Wesley of CA, Dwight Moore of Youngstown, OH, Sherman (Sonya) Moore of Youngstown, OH.

He was preceded in death his parents, Viola Burston Cochrane Moore Fortune, Jerry Cochrane; his son, Keith Cochrane Sr; his daughter, Dawn Lynn Cochrane; a step daughter, Anna Marie Williams; his siblings, Geretha Sly, Mary Thomas, Kathelene McHerro, Dorthy Neil Jordan, Jackleen Daniels, Debra Denise Moore, Regina Moore, Margaret (Peggy) Moore McCoy; Jerry (June) Cochrane, Bobby Moore, Delbert Moore.

The family will receive friends Friday February 19, 2021 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Ave Youngstown, OH.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. LeeRoy Cochrane Sr.

A television tribute will air Friday February 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.