YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Lawrence Thomas will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Lawrence Thomas, 73 transitioned peacefully into eternal life with family at Park Vista Nursing Home on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Lawrence was born on October 2, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Harry and Lena Thomas.

Lawrence was a 1967 graduate of South High School.

He was enlisted in the US Air Force from August 5, 1968 until 1972.

Among his jobs included U.S. Steel, Packard Electric, various maintenance jobs and he retired from YMCA.

He was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Larry also enjoyed holidays and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his son, William of Seattle; his siblings, Patricia Traylor, Arlene Mickel, Harry Thomas, Valerie Thomas, Vivian Penny (Ory) and Curtis Thomas (Theresa), all of Youngstown; a host of nieces, nephews, god children and family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Alicia; his siblings, Dolores Mendenhall, Mildred Thomas, Clifford Thomas and Kenneth Thomas.

The family will receive friends Friday April 15, 2022 from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

