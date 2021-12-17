FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Laura Ann Chelsea West will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church 500 Sharon New Castle Rd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Laura Ann Chelsea West departed this life on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was 29 years old.

Laura was born on January 30, 1992, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to George & April West, into a loving family; the fifth of six siblings.

Ms. West graduated from the Farrell Area School District in 2010.

She was formerly employed by Joy Cone Co., Marco’s Pizza, The Waffle House, Five Guys and the Cookie Factory.

She loved her family and her children. Laura enjoyed to read, sing and dance. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Her favorite color was purple, however she did not like the flavor grape. Laura had a heart of gold and was loved by many. She was the life and light of the party, always telling jokes!

Laura leaves to cherish her loving memory; her parents, George & April West of Farrell; her children, Orlon D. Dungee-West, La’Don D. B-West, April-La’Vae and Camille Gash; her siblings, Kenneth (Nicole) Avery, Patricia Danielle West, Marco (Lacole Norris) West, Ramone West and Vennessa West; special siblings Rachine Smith, John McCrary and Amanda Deitz; two special cousins whom she was reared along, Jennifer and Jessica Brown; her best friend Samantha, Zawacki; her Grandmother, Laura Irby; her God-Parents, Lawrence Holden and Roselyn Wilder and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

A special thanks to Edward Dungee for always taking up extra time with their boys.

Laura is united in heaven with her grandparents, John Allen Brown, John D. & Annie L. West; her aunts, Mattie L. West, Irene Byler and Loretta Lowe; her uncles John W. (Pamela Adair ) West and Dave Riley and her cousins, Jaylan “Bubby” West and Dwayne Brown.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

