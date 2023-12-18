CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share the passing of Lashelle Corna’ Patton-Johnson, a beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend.

Born on September 25, 1974, in Hollandale, Mississippi, Lashelle’s vibrant spirit brought joy and laughter to all who knew her. After a brief season of affliction, she blinked her eyes closed to this world and opened them to view heaven on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Lashelle was a woman of many talents and passions. Though her life’s journey may have led her to be unemployed, her creativity and artistic flair shone through in everything she did. She had a way with words that could captivate an audience, and her enchanting voice melted hearts when she sang. Lashelle had a love for fashion that made her shine like a star, and she always had an eye for the latest trends.

Those who were fortunate enough to share in Lashelle’s life knew of her deep love for her family and friends. She cherished the moments spent with her mother, Annie Johnson and her father, Andrew Johnson. Lashelle was a devoted mother, she deposited love into her son, Mikal Johnson and daughters, Mishellay Johnson and Da’Vaya’ Gaitlin. Her brother, Dedric Patton-Johnson, held a special place in her heart. She held and enjoyed a special bond with her Uncle Calvin Patton, who brought laughter and joy into her life. She also leaves a score of additional relatives, family and friends who immensely loved her too.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Betha Patton-Riggins and Viola Cosey-Leonard and grandfathers, Earnest Patton and Mikel Johnson, all who were examples and sources of wisdom and guidance.

Lashelle’s love for her loved ones extended beyond her immediate family. Lashelle’s faith in God was unwavering, and she was an active member of St. Mark’s Baptist Church, where she worshipped and attended Sunday School.

Lashelle found peaceful solace in various hobbies and activities. She enjoyed spending peaceful days fishing on the bank, her favorite fishing holes could be discovered in areas such as Atwood and Alliance where fish were biting. She appreciated the beauty of nature and being outdoors. Lashelle had a passion for online gaming, providing moments of fun and excitement in her life. Holidays were especially significant for her as she delighted in gathering with loved ones and showcasing the culinary skills she acquired from her mother. Her pig feet and neckbones were legendary and her tacos were from out of this world.

In celebration of Lashelle’s beautiful life, we will gather to honor and remember her in chapel of the J. E. Washington Funeral Services,1617 Third Street NE in Canton on Friday, December 22, 2023. A public viewing and family visitation will be held at 4:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 5:00 p.m., which will be officiated by her pastor, Rev. Dr. Phillips Paschal of St. Marks Baptist Church. During this time, we will cherish the memories we shared with Lashelle and find comfort in the legacy she leaves behind.

Lashelle Corna’ Patton will forever remain in our hearts, a beacon of light and love. May her soul find eternal rest, and may her memory be a blessing to us all.

