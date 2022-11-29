YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. LaRee G. Jackson will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Jackson departed this life Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Struthers, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 28, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. LaRee G. Jackson.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.