CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Laraine Cole will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 238 Bright Avenue in Campbell, Ohio.

Ms. Laraine Cole, 74, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Ms. Cole was born March 19, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late M.C. and Ella Mae Scott.

She was a 1966 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was formerly employed in retail management at Montgomery Ward and Hills’ Department Store, retiring in 2005.

Laraine was a loyal steward of Shiloh Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board and Culinary Committee.

She was also a member of the Ohio Democratic Club and Red Hat Society.

Laraine was a loving, kind and wise woman of GOD that always helped and encouraged others. She especially loved spending time with her family, traveling to different casinos and playing bingo.

Laraine Cole leaves to cherish her memories, brothers, Michael (Wilena) Scott, Sr. and Randolph (Tina) Scott; special cousin, Pamela Goins; her nieces, Melissa Joy (Marcus) Freeman-Dorsey and Natasha Denise Scott; her grandchildren, Brittany Ja’shaun Johnson, Brandon Malik (Ashlea) Cole and Braylon Dontez Cole, all whom she reared; along with grandchildren, Marcus Daltorio, Scott Gregory, Marcus Dorsey, Jr., McKenzie Evette Daltorio and Madison Sophia Laraine Dorsey and her great-grandchildren, Aidian Brown, Evette McCrary, Ayvah Cole, Regina Joi McCrary and Sia Laraine Cole. Her memory will also be cherished by ex-husband, Benny Cole; her bonus son, James Johnson and her friendship siblings, Ronnie Rupert, Mary Brooks and Jessica Lively.

Extending her love as mother of the Campbell Legionettes Drill Team, she will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, M.C. and Ella Mae Scott; her daughter, Evette Denise Cole; her brother, Ernest Goins; her sister, Iris Elaine Freeman and sister-in-law, Regina Denise Scott.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 2 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

~HUMBLY SUBMITTED BY THE FAMILY~

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.