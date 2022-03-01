YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Lamar Pierre Reed will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lamar Pierre Reed, 22, of Youngstown, departed this life unexpectedly Monday, February 21, 2022.

Lamar, known affectionately as Mar was born August 1, 1999, a son of Linda McCoy and Lawrence Reed, Jr.

Lamar enjoyed making music, traveling and spending time with his family. Lamar was known for his infectious personality and “clowning” with his family. Lamar was very athletic and excelled at all sports. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Lamar was a 2017 graduate of Boardman High School.

Lamar was very ambitious and started his own business, Neatly Done Cleaning.

He leaves to cherish in his memory, his mother, Linda McCoy and stepfather, George Estell; his companion, Dominique West; two brothers, Lawrence Reed III and Isaiah Reed; five sisters, Sha’Kayla Eiland, Serena Reed, Larissa Reed, Latrell Reed and Jasmine Jones; his niece, Laniyah and two nephews, Samir and Camron; his grandmother, Joan Reed; Ricky Eiland who had a part in raising him; special friends Ashanti Allen and Crystal Cuevas and a host of family and friends.

Lamar was preceded in death by his father; his grandmother, Sadie McCoy; two grandfathers, Lawrence Reed, Sr. and William McCoy; his nephew, Lamere Reed and his two uncles, Issac Jay Reed and Robert Gary Reed.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

