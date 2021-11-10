Lacquetta Denise Garcia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mrs. Lacquetta Denise Garcia will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Outreach Ministry, 2007 S. Schenley Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Lacquetta, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Mrs. Garcia was born August 5, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Arthur and Jeanette Smith Williams.

She was formerly employed as a security guard.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving spouse, Tony Garcia; her children, Lanesha Williams, Gene Williams and Lakela Williams; her siblings, Caffie Williams, Cathy Howell, Tyrone Williams, Arthur Glenn Williams and Dollie McKibbens; her stepsisters, Sherron Amil, Linda Hollis and, Gabrielle Croom; stepbrothers, Darrell Croom and Marvin Croom; her brother-in-law, Carlos Garcia; her sisters-in-law, Charlene Garcia, Carmen Garcia and Patricia Duvall-Williams; her grandchildren, Kee’ Layzhia Walker, Ke’Shaydeea Williams, Key-I’ sha Williams, Genice Williams, Simmone Williams, Samon’Drae Williams, Kierre’ Stanley and Immanuel Williams and great-grandchildren, Excellence Walker, Isaiah Williams, Za’Raylin Williams, Zania Williams, Za’Raya Williams, Khyrie Hewitt and Kailee Hewitt.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

