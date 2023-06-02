YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. L. M. Brown will be held Monday June 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Phillips Memorial Baptist Church, 1407 Victor Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. L.M. Brown, 93, of Youngstown, Ohio, peacefully transitioned this life on Saturday, May 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 24, 1929, in Whitehall, Alabama, the son of the late Frank and Vinia Seaborn Brown.

I will lift up mine eyes to the hills, From whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth . Psalms 121:1-2 (KJV)

Mr. Brown or Brown, as he was affectionately known, had a love for God, his church, and his family. He came to Youngstown, Ohio, at an early age to work in the mill. L.M. worked as a Track Foreman at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 29 years. He also worked at Campbell Works in the coke plant. L.M. also learned the trade of plumbing where he was well known around the city. He did so for 50 plus years.

L.M. loved singing the songs of Zion. He was part of a singing group, and they frequently sang on the radio. L.M. loved fishing and passed this along to his son and grandchildren. He could be found spending hours in his garden each spring and summer. He was mechanically inclined and able to fix almost anything. L.M. could also be found in the kitchen cooking his favorite dishes on any given day. He was an avid sports fan. His love for the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Guardians (formerly the Indians) was unmatched. L.M. Brown was an active member of Phillips Memorial Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as a Trustee and sang in the choir for many years.

L.M. met his wife, the late Ollie Mae Brown, in the early 1950’s. They were married for 47 years and had three children. The family resided on Dewey Street for many years before purchasing their home on Berwick Ave.

L.M. leaves to mourn his passing but cherish his legacy, three children; Cornelius (Lillie) Brown, Sr. of Austintown, Ohio, Loretta (Robert) Duval of Detroit, Michigan, and Eileen Holloway of Youngstown, Ohio; 12 grandchildren including Calvin “Pete’” Brown whom his helped raise, 36 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren as well as a host of family, church family, and friends.

Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ollie Mae Brown, a sister Odessa Foster, two brothers Norman and Frank Brown, two grandchildren Samuel Holloway, III and Cornelius Brown, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Jy’eire Duval, DaRohn Bowden, and Shay Jeremy Brown and a nephew Willie E. Foster, Jr.

L.M. Brown was loved and adored by his family. We will miss his smile, his laugh, his words of wisdom, his jokes, requests for Burger King Whoppers, 9:30 am phone calls, rides to the doctor, private talks, and funny stories. Rest Well.

The family will receive friends Monday June 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

