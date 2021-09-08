Kirk Anthony Wheeler, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Kirk A. Wheeler will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 339 Spearman Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Wheeler departed this life Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Little Elm, Texas.

Kirk was the son of Beverly Wheeler and Alex Baker.

Kirk was currently employed at Pappadeaux Restaurant and Savory Kitchen, Little Elm, Texas. He also managed his own business called “MEN liked Flowers 2”.

Kirk leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughters, Jazzmin and Amelina Wheeler of Little Elm, Texas; his mother, Beverly Wheeler of Farrell, Pennsylvania; his companion of 12 years, LaKeisha Bias of Little Elm, Texas; his brother, Gary Hailey of Grove City, Pennsylvania; two aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Kirk Anthony Wheeler.