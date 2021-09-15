Kevin L. Ivery, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Kevin L. Ivery will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Hour of Power Full Gospel Tabernacle, 1126 Fruit Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Mr. Ivery departed this life Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Warren, Ohio.

Mr. Kevin L. Ivery was born November 6, 1965 in Rochester, New York, to the late Robert L. and Florence (Gash) Ivery.

Kevin was a graduate of Sharon High School.

He served his country during the Gulf War, in the Marine Corps from 1985 to 1988 He was a field radio operator the unit he first served in was Communications Platoon Headquarters & Service Company 2nd Battalion 3rd Marine Division of III Marine Expeditionary Force Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. As the TACP radio operator (Tactical Air Control Party) he called in air strikes for close air support for our ground forces he could call in artillery fire and 81 mm fire support, 1988 – 1991. He was a communications instructor at the Marine Corps Communications Electronics School 29 Palms, California. He then was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where he was a radio supervisor for CSSG Combat Service Support Group. He was an expert in the M16A2 service rifle 1911, .45 colt pistol and the 9mm Beretta.

Upon returning home from the service, Kevin went to work for Winner Steel in Sharon, Pennsylvania and then Monroe as the supervisor of Quick Lube in Monroe, Pennsylvania.

On December 31, 1985, Kevin married the love of his life, the former Elaina Marshall.

Kevin was a devoted family man, who loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He was always there to help his children whenever they needed it. He was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife; his daughters, Kieonna Marshall of Warren, Ohio and Laetitia Coleman of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; his son, Kai Ivery of Liberty, Ohio; his sister, Renae Ivery of Brookfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Charming Huewitt, Robert Simmions, Jr. and Khyri Howell-Coleman and a host of other family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Kevin L Ivery