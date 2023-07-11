YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, June 29, 2023 Ketwon Maquan Johnson entered eternal rest as he departed this life from Akron Children’s Hospital.

He was born January 20, 2023 to loving parents, Terrion Howell and Tizjai Ward.

During his brief life Ketwon showed a love for dinosaurs and morning exercises. He also enjoyed talking to his family and playing with his best friend, his dog, Bambo.



He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his parents; his brother, Ta-Saun Ward; two aunts, Tieraney Bussey and Kea’Sia Stevens; an uncle, Robert Tate; grandparents, Wanda Johnson, Theodore Ward and Charise Wright; as well as a host of other family members.



He was met at Heaven’s gate by his grandmothers, Kimberly Humphrey and Cherry Stevens and his great-grandmother, Yvonne Ward.



Ketwon “Baby K” will be greatly missed but his memory will carry on in the hearts of those who loved him.

A private service for Ketwon Johnson was already held in order to respect the family’s wishes.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

