YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Kenneth Wydell Shade.