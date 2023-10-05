YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly “KC” Harris Cashwell II, age 19, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, due to natural causes.

He was born on April 6, 2004, in Glendale, Arizona, to his father Kelly H. Cashwell and his mothers, Amanda Davis and Crystal Cashwell.

KC was a hardworking young man who had recently graduated with his Diploma from Warren G. Harding High School. He was an exceptional track runner who was always breaking his own personal records and winning multiple medals.

Those who knew KC best would describe him as a caring and kind-hearted soul. He had a radiant smile that could light up any room and his infectious laughter brought joy to everyone around him.

Besides his parents, his memories are embraced by his siblings, Brianna, Jazmine, Hali, Alexis, Tristen and Kai. He will also be missed by his grandparents, Emmie (Earl) Cashwell, Rusty and Pennie Davis; his aunt, Kimberly Cashwell; his uncle, William Davis and too many cousins to list.

In his free time, KC enjoyed playing video games, listening to music and spending time outdoors on his motorcycle. He had an adventurous spirit and loved exploring new places.

Family and friends are invited to join in the celebration of KC’s life at a public viewing, which will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. Rev. Kenneth L. Simon, the pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church, will officiate. This will be an opportunity to remember KC, pay respects and share loving memories.

The committal services will be held at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Kelly Harris Cashwell II will forever remain in our hearts and his spirit will continue to inspire us. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will be cherished by all who were touched by his presence.

The Cashwell family wishes that in lieu of flowers or memorial tribute gifts that you send donations to a charitable organization of your choosing.

Comfort ministry and transitional care arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH. 330-782-8500.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.