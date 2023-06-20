YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Keith Bernell Higgs will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Keith Bernell Higgs, 61, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned to eternal life on Friday, June 9, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital following a brief illness.

Keith was born October 24, 1961, in Brooklyn, New York; the youngest of two sons of the late Robert Higgs and Bradie Higgs.

Keith matriculated through the New York school system and was a 1979 graduate of Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Queens, New York.

In his spare time, he was a DJ, known as “DJ Blast”.

Keith enlisted in the United States Navy in November of 1982 and served his country with honor for over 24 years. Keith was a highly decorated Gulf War Veteran who received numerous awards and commendations for outstanding service. Keith received the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the USCG Meritorious Unit Commendation and the National Defense Service Medal, just to name a few. Keith served as an Advocate for Veterans and was passionate about educating veterans of all programs available to them after their service to this country.

Keith loved collecting antiques and repairing and selling his collection of cars. He was a true businessman, owning several companies. Keith was a once in a lifetime friend to all who had a close relationship with him. He was charismatic, ambitious and very intelligent. Keith held a bachelor’s and master’s degree. Keith was a loving son, devoted husband, caring father who loved his children dearly and dear a friend, who will truly be missed.

Mr. Keith B. Higgs leaves to cherish his memory and rejoice in his peace, his beloved wife, Sharon Higgs of Youngstown; his mother, Mrs. Bradie Higgs of Youngstown; his children, Jamila Higgs of San Diego, California, Mai Higgs of Jacksonville, Florida and Robert Higgs of Youngstown; his brother, Kevin (Janesca) of Youngstown; his sister, Debra (Anthony) Williams of North, Virginia and his extended FAMILY: brothers, Emanuel and Adam Mallard of New York, James, Jermaine, Jerome, Jamal and Eric Higgs, Marcus and Marquis Higgs, Shawn and Tyshawn Higgs, Roger, Jermaine and David Phipps; sister, Shannon Phipps; special cousins, Terry (Gwen) Graves of Orlando, Florida and Maxine (Ernest) Jones and good friend, James Jordan; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, loved ones and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Higgs; his sister, Denise Higgs; his brothers, Andrew Mallard and Michael Phipps; his uncle, Paul Graves and cousins, Jesse “Butch” Graves, Dr. Boyd E. Graves and Rev. David Graves.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 21, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Keith Bernell Higgs.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.