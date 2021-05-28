Karen Jean Bunn Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Karen Jean Bunn-Taylor will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Vision New Day Ministry, 1970 Everett Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Taylor, 68 of Youngstown, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

“Mother Karen”, as she was affectionately called, was born February 26, 1953 in Little Rock, Arkansas, the daughter of Alonza and Loretta Carter.

Karen attended South High School, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was employed as a cook at Daybreak Youth Crisis Center until her retirement. She had been employed with Southside Hospital, Northside Hospital, Beeghly Hospital and Akron Children’s Hospital in housekeeping.

Karen accepted the Lord as her personal savior and was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ. She loved sharing her faith with everyone she met and often testified of the life she lived before she accepted Christ and the wonderful difference she experienced in now living for Him. Mother Karen was a member of Generations Life Center, under the pastorate of Pastors Hernan and Jessica Rosario, formerly called Ebenezer Church of God In Christ, under the pastorate of Apostle Ernest L. Walker, III. She served in the local church as an Usher and on the Mothers’ Board. She loved working in the church and enjoyed helping others. Karen could be found every Christmas season volunteering as a Bell-Ringer for the Salvation Army, and often shared the stories of the people she encountered and how God allowed her to be an encouragement to many. Mother Karen loved studying her Bible and spending time in prayer for her family and loved ones. She was a loving caring person who loved God and spent her time being a blessing to everyone she encountered.

Her greatest love was her children, grandchildren and spending time with family. Truly a Woman of God who will be deeply missed. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy her children, Lamont Bunn (Tracey Stone), Usonda Bunn, Louis Taylor, Isaac Taylor and Sierra Taylor, all of Youngstown; Children in Love, Elder George (Kristy) Green of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Pastor Hernan (Pastor Jessica) Rosario and Caprice (Bobby) Green, both of Youngstown; her siblings, Carlette (Al) Pickard and Larry (Cora “Vern”) Carter, all of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 2 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

