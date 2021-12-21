YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under Heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1 (KJV)

Julius Earl Poole, 58 of Youngstown, transitioned from labor to reward surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Julius was born February 12, 1963 in Chapman, Alabama a son of the late Joe Ree Poole, Sr. and the late Shirley Storey Lightfoot.

He graduated from South High School in 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio, before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army from 1984-1989. As a SPC-4, he received an army service and overseas service ribbon. He also received a rifle and marksman qualifications badge. He was a hand-grenade (expert) and received a qualification badge, as well as an Army Achievement medal, among other medals. He was a member of The American Legion Post 51.

He graduated from ETI Technical College majoring in HVAC.

He retired from the Ohio State Penitentiary where he worked in the maintenance department as a HVAC Technician.

He was a member of Jehovah House of Prayer Church of God in Christ. He was also a former member of Fellowship Tabernacle Christian Center Church of God in Christ where he served on the Deacon board and ordained as Chairman in July 2011, a member of the Care Ministry and a member of the Finance Department. A servant at heart, you could often find him on the grill at church and cooking for family gatherings.

Julius was a devoted husband and father. To know Julius was to love him. He loved life, his family and friends. Above all, he loved God. A kidney transplant in 2016 offered Julius a new lease on life and he became Vice-President of the Kidney Foundation in the Youngstown area. He was an advocate and led support groups for kidney dialysis patients and their families.

Julius loved football and played tennis for YSU winning multiple tournaments and competitions. He played with some of the best players in the game. Julius was a sports buff and loved the Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Dolphins. He loved to travel, spend time with his family, crack jokes and laugh. He enjoyed feeding birds in his yard and was fond of dogs.

He leaves to mourn his passing but cherish his memory and legacy his wife, Laura Rochelle Poole and his son, Julius Earl Poole, Jr., of Youngstown, Ohio; five brothers, Leroy Adams of Boston, Massachusetts, Joe R. Poole, Jr., Anthony E. Poole and Marcus S. Poole, all of Youngstown, Ohio and William C. Poole of Greenville, Alabama; a sister, Patsy Ann Childress of St. Louis, Missouri; four aunts, Lillie (Cornelius) Brown of Austintown, Ohio, Sharon (Jeff) Black and Priscilla McMeans, of Youngstown, Ohio and Clementine Pugh of Georgianna, Alabama and one uncle, Hubbie McMeans of Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Julius was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Storey Lightfoot; his sister, Linda F. Adams; a brother, Robert E. Poole; nephew, Damon Adams; three aunts, Barbara Boykin, Francis Turner and Jean B. Jones; an uncle, Grady Storey, Jr.; grandfather, Bedie Poole; grandmother, Hazel Smith Wright and two cousins.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Julius E. Poole, Sr.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.