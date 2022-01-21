YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A graveside service in honor of Mr. Julius Anderson will be held Saturday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m. at Tod Homestead Cemetery, 2200 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Anderson, 83, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

He entered this world on July 6, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Lamie and Lula Womack Anderson.

He was formerly employed as a truck driver and security officer.

He spent his spare time as a member of the Hollywood Saxon’s musical band.

He was a beloved husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving granddaughter, Sharise Anderson; sister, Bernice Womack and a host of other relatives including Robb Edward and Shalequa Glen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Davis Anderson, whom he married in November of 1959 and his children, Nachael and Gary Anderson.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.