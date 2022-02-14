CANTONm, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Julia V. Gillems-Barrett will be held Tuesday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. at God Given COGIC, 1027 9th Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Mrs. Julia V Gillems-Barrett was born March 4, 1935 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Joseph Becknell and Margret Johnson-Becknell.

She fought a good fight, she finished her course, she kept the faith and going to do her dance while she awaits her crown, Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses, Flanders Gillems and Sam Barrett and sister, Bonnie O’Neal.

Julia was retired from First Merritt Bank.

She was a member of God Given Church of God In Christ where she was a founding member along side her husband the late Flanders Gillems in 1948 which was then located on 11th Street Northeast. She loved to teach the Word and praise Him through dance. She has served the Lord as church secretary, Sunday School teacher, member of the choir, Bible Band teacher and President of the Jr. Usher Board and Church Mother. Mother loved her family, church family and all God’s people.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Flanda (Robert) Anderson, Ace L. (Doretha) Gillems, Leonardo “Lenny” (Shay) Gillems of Canton, Timothy (Christina) Gillems of Canton, Lisa Gillems of Chicago and Tonya Gillems of the home; grandchildren, Shawnette Britton, Tinia Gillems, Ace (Renee) Gillems, Kelly (Dashiell) Sims, Tina Gillems and Linae Gillem, Ishia Parker, Jasmyn (Travon), Patrice Gillems, Candyce Gillems, Miah Pierce, Quez Winn, Iris Javersak, Chezaray Brown and Contessa (Jordan) Gillems–Wiggins; 17 great-grandchildren; her best friend and confidant, Mother O’Lee Nuckles; best friend, Francis Flindo and a host of other family and friends, as well as her four legged companion, Mary Jane.

Mother has left tremendous memories for us to cherish.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 15 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

