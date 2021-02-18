Judy Coston, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Judy Coston will be held Friday, February 19, at 3 :00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown.

Judy Coston earned her wings on February 7, at her residence in Youngstown, OH.

Judy was born on 05/15/1960 to Loraine Coston and Robert “Bunny” Miller.

She attended East High School as a Golden Bear.

She worked at J & J Janitorial Services, Northern States Metal, The Vindicator, Barth Farms, Tile Supply & The Overall Factory.

She was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns football team and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Her pastime was chess, she was known as a chessmaster, playing cards, watching tv, eating out & spending time with her family.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Curtis Elder; her daughter, Denise “Samarr” Young; her grandchildren Dymoneisha, Dymond Jr., Na’Laiyah, Dymauni & Daniel lll Ortello & Semaj Weatherly; her siblings, Robin Ifft Youngstown Ohio, Deborah Clardy Columbus Ohio, MaryAnna Doston Elyria Ohio, Joe Robinson Youngstown Ohio, Duane Harris, Kenneth Dotson Columbus Ohio, Alice Bell Parkman who reared her; her two favorite cousins, Richard D. Hickson, Derrick Slocum.

She was preceded in death her parents; her grandparents; her sons, Dymond “Dime” Ortello Sr. & Daniel “Dj” Ortello ll.

The family will receive friends Friday from 2:00 -3:00 p.m. at the JAylex Event Center.

