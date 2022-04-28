FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A visitation in honor of Mrs. Judith P. Ford will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Ford , 91, died Monday, April 25, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, August 7, 1930, Judith Cornelia Powe Ford was born to the late Blanche Fleming Powe and Isaac Brower in Cheraw, South Carolina.

As a young adult, she worked for the United Nations In New York.

She was a member of First Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Almiriam “Nett” Montgomery of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her grandsons, whom she raised, John ”Venny” Booth of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Barrett Booth of Los Angeles, California; her grandchildren, Sterling (Nycole) Montgomery of Fort Eustis, Virginia and Matthew Montgomery of Virginia Beach, Virginia; her great-grandson whom she raised, Anthony Fullerton of Casa Grande, Arizona, Savannah, Payton, Cy and John and great-great-granddaughters, Brailyn and Emory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Deacon Allen Ford, Jr. and her brothers, Robert, Dewitt, Fred and James Powe.

Interment will immediately follow at America’s Cemetery Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.