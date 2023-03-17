YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Juanita Walker will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Walker, 88, departed this life Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

