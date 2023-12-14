CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Jones age 71 passed away peacefully on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Justin T. Roger Hospice Care Center.

She was born to Willie “Bill” and Geneva Jones on April 30, 1952, in Canton.

She had an unquenchable thirst of obtaining and imparting knowledge. She graduated from McKinley High School and continued her education at Canton College, earning her diploma in clerk-receptionist. She continued her educational pursuits and achieved an Associate of Arts in early childhood education and a Bachelor of Arts in sociology at Malone College

She relocated to Akron working within the Akron Public School. She would eventually retire in 2014 from All About Children, also in Akron. The profession of teaching was her passion, advocating for her students as if they were her own.

Juanita loved celebrating holidays, reading and shopping, however, her greatest delight was spending time with her family.

She was a faithful member of Centenary United Methodist Church and served wherever needed until her health, but not spirit, declined.

She was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her parents; her stepfather, Eddie Berry; her brother, Eddie Berry, Jr. and a host of ancestors that preceded her in this life.

She leaves to embrace precious memorials her siblings, Allen (Lorraine) Jones of Fairlawn, Rosa (Walter) Dotson and Margaret (Stanley) Bryant, of Canton, Lovev Jones of Warrensville, Elvira “Lynn” (Darold) Wells of Mentor, Charles Berry of Massillon, Ineli (Robert) Blackmon of Maitland, Florida, Johnnie Holmes of Ricon, Georgia, Helen Jones of Hinesville, Georgia, Willie Jones, Jr. of Midway, Georgia, Annie (Keith) Moolenar of Jesup, Georgia, Carolyn (Andre) Jones of Midway, Georgia, Bertha Ann (Donavan) Mills of Orange Park Florida, Celeste (Gregory) Flowers of Ludowici, Georgia and Miranda Jones of Anderson, South Carolina.

Juanita’s legacy will remain vibrant through the lives of the role she played in the lives of her nieces and nephews. Her conditional love was reflected in her adoration. She also leaves an expansive score of cousins, students and friends.

The entire Jones family wishes to thank the Akron-Canton communities for the intentional acts of love and outpouring of kindness which has been extended during this time. Our family has been sustained by the compassionate ministries of prayer, peace, and presence during this time of great loss.

We extend special appreciation to the blessed members of Centenary United Methodist Church, the wonderful caring staff of the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center and the comforting staff of the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Words are inadequate to express the depth of loss we feel, but we take comfort in knowing that Juanita’s spirit lives on in our hearts forever. Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that you have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

A celebration of Juanita’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 1310 Superior Street, Akron, Ohio, where Rev. Marc A. Tibbs will serve as the officiant and Rev. Oliver Campbell, Jr. will be the celebrant of this remarkable life. There will be a calling hour at 10:00 a.m. at the church for visitation.

Nita will be laid to rest, with an intimate graveside service, at the Evergreen Memorial Garden, 2698 Broadway Avenue NE, Louisville, Ohio.

The beloved family of Juanita “Nita” Jones entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1617 Third Street NE, Canton, OH 44704, for the ministry of comfort and after-life care arrangements.

