YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Herron-Robinson departed this earthly realm on November 24, 2023, at Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Juanita was born on June 21, 1946, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the bedrock of the civil rights movement, to her beloved parents William & Beulah (Woods) Herron.

Juanita was an esteemed 1963 graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was united in holy matrimony on August 10, 1963, to the love of her life, William C. Robinson.

This same year, she became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Virginia working nearby her husband’s station on the naval base.

Juanita loved and was passionate traveling, which was fueled by her experience as a military wife, frequently establishing homes in various states.

Juanita relocated back to the Youngstown area after the death of her husband in January 1971. Juanita had a passion and compassion to provide care for people and decided to attend Youngstown State University to further her professional pursuits. She obtained her Registered Nursing license on March 17, 1982.

Upon graduating, her personal and professional skills were appreciated at Warren’s Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Ashley Health Care Place of Austintown, and in the critical care units at the Youngstown Hospital Association’s northside & southside facilities. Her calming presence, beautiful smile and laughter made those she served feel comfortable with delivery of care.

Juanita was also a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown under Pastors Lonnie A. Simon and Kenneth L. Simon. Juanita was a youth group leader; a member of the Instruments of Praise Choir, nurse & wellness ministry, hospitality ministry and a faithful trustee and steward. Notice, service to others, was the common theme throughout her personal, professional, and spiritual living.

After retiring in 2010, Juanita relocated to be with her family and united with the of First Church of God, Columbus, where Bishop Timothy J. Clarke served as her pastoral covering. Juanita found passion in traveling, cooking, crafting bowling, shooting a game of pool, playing the organ and singing to her patients.

Juanita leaves to cherish her legacy, her daughter, LaChelle D. Robinson-Stearns; grandson, Terry V. Pearson; great-grandson, Taylor M. Pearson; older brother, Rev. James E. Herron, Sr. (Ruby). She also leaves a legacy of love for her special friends, Barbara Hills & Mrs. Hattie Tharpe. Juanita was also blessed to have a score of nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends who will fondly remember her.

She was ushered through the Gates of Heaven by her parents, husband, daughter Renae D. Robinson; two sisters; Cremolia Johnson Winkfield; Johnetta Brock; brother, Clarence A. Johnson; grand-daughter, LaNise C. Stearns; and niece, Rosetta Winkfield Adkins.

It is with deep appreciation, our thanks are offered to her caregivers, Jessica M. Turner; Lottiea Ealey-Earl; Losie V. Rivers; Jodelle Adkins; LaKashia Shavers; Katherine Nash who assisted and empowered her loving daughter LaChelle, as the primary caregiver. Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that ye have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

A Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. Columbus, OH 43232 (614) 338-8338 with calling hours and visitation at 10:00 a.m. with services, officiated by Bishop Timothy Clark, set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Juanita’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her, but her spirit and loving nature will forever be remembered. Her memory will continue to inspire us to embrace life with grace, kindness, and gratitude. Her soul has found eternal peace, and may her memory live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her remarkable spirit. In each cherished memory, we keep her alive. Though she is gone, her love will forever survive.

The Robinson Family entrusted local Comfort Ministry and After Care Transitional Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, OH 330-782-8500 in conjunction with Affinity Memorial Chapel of Columbus, Ohio.

“I shall pass through this world but once. ANY good therefore that I can do or ANY kindness that I can show to ANY human being, let me do it NOW. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again. “– Henry Drummond

Send flowers to the service of Juanita Herron-Robinson

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.