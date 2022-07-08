YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyA homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Joyleen Angie Marie Strozier will be held Saturday, July 9. 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Ms. Stozier departed this life Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

