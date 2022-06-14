FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mrs. Joyce L. Easterling will be held Thursday June 16, 2022 at 12 Noon at Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith, 840 Highland Rd. in Hermitage, P ennsylvania.

Mrs. Easterling departed this life June 7, 2022 in Erie, P ennsylvania.

Mrs. Easterling was born in Sharon, P ennsylvania a daughter of Edward H. Whiteside and Louise Simmons Chambers. She was reared by a special mother, Jessie L. Whiteside.

She graduated from Greenville Senior High School, and she then began her family.

Joyce married Harry Easterling, Jr. and after his passing she dedicated herself to assisting those in need at Juniper Village Assisted Care Facility. She worked there for several years as a supervisor and in 2015 dedicated her talents to working at Nu Choice in Hermitage, P ennsylvania as an aide.

Mrs. Easterling truly enjoyed her family and friends, playing cards, family cookouts and work! She enjoyed attending church services at Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving children, Jelane (Andrew) Smith, Farrell, Tashan (Tanellie), Farrell, Latrice Whiteside of Columbus, Ohio; a bonus daughter, Evonne Campbell of Sharon, P ennsylvania, John L. Whiteside of Farrell, P ennsylvania; her loving siblings, Diane Whiteside-Campbell of Sharon, P ennsylvania, Lorraine Whiteside of North Carolina, Patricia Simmons Gregory of Farrell, P ennsylvania, Laura Simmons Flint, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jackie Simmons Sanders of North Carolina, Mae Francis Ross of New Castle, P ennsylvania, Darrell Ross of Farrell, P ennsylvania, Dale Ross of Pittsburgh,P ennsylvania, Edward Whiteside of New Jersey; her grandchildren, Andrew Jr., Dreyland Smth, she reared, Khiry Whiteside, Eugene Phillips, Macaria (Rigaud}) Lowe, Keyona (Gaetan), Rashawn Buggs, Tavana (Darrio) Turner; a special BFF/sister Gail M. Leak; a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; including her special mother, Jessie L. Whiteside; her husband; and her sister, Barbara Simmons Lampkins.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

