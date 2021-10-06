Joyce Ann Dawson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Joyce Ann Dawson will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ, 1350 Katherine Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Mrs. Joyce Ann Dawson, 76, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Mrs. Dawson was born July 3, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jessie and Anna Grice Bebbs.

She graduated in 1963 from East High School.

She retired from Delphi Packard Electric in 2007 after 33 years of service.

On June 29, 1985, Joyce married the love of her life, David A. Dawson. Joyce leaves to cherish her memory her children, Randi Bebbs of Worthington, Ohio, Kenneth Whatley Sr. (Sonia) of Gahanna, Ohio, Kimberly Dawson of Las Vegas, Nevada, David Keith Dawson of Alexandria, Virginia, Kathy Ramos, Kirk Dawson, Danielle Dawson; sisters, Eleanor Clark, of Youngstown, Ohio; Emily (Thomas) Alkire of Frazeysburg, Ohio and a brother, Jessie Bebbs Jr of Youngstown; 23 grandchildren, including Tia Underwood of Delaware, Ohio whom she reared and a host of great grandchildren and great great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving Husband David, her parents; sisters, Lilian McGee and Betty J. two grandchildren Tiara Whatley and Elyie Dawson.

A special “THANK YOU” to The Hope Cancer Center, The James Cancer Hospital, Vitas Hospice, Dr. Benson, and her caregivers, Randi Bebbs, Kimberly Dawson, Jerolyn Lugo, Cheryl Dawson, Myzelle Arrington and Dante Bebbs.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. A repast for family and out of town guests will be held at the Jaylex Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, immediately following the interment.

