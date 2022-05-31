YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, May 10, 2002 Jo’Quezz Lee’Twan Robbins aka “Big Ja” was born to mother, Demetria L. Robbins and father, Joe R. Poole II.

Ja loved spending time with his family. He was happy and kept a smile on his face. He had a smile that could light up a room and brighten up anyone’s day. It was infectious. Ja always kept you laughing, he was a jokester and loved having a good time. He was outgoing as well as outspoken. It was always clear how he felt about you. His favorite past times were spending time and hanging with his mom, playing games with his nephews and he loved to dance. He even enjoyed to cook. He had a lovable soul, that you couldn’t help but be drawn to. He was his own person, a leader, that followed his own path. Most importantly he loved his family and they love him even more. Long love “Big Ja” not the little one, as the family says.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 he departed this life.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind mother, Demetria L. Robbins; father, Joe R. Poole II; brother, Joe R. Poole III; sisters, Arkeylah Foley, Demetria Robbins, Jetawn Poole and Joleesa Foley; grandmother, Gail Robbins; grandfather, Ricky Bell; aunt, Cory Robbins; nephews, Jajuan Charlton, Joe R Poole IV and Mar’Kelynne Foley; nieces, Anylah Martin, Ja’Mylah Atkins, Ja’Shiya Poole, Joe’Riyah Poole and LeNelle Charlton; special cousin, Briana Sherman and many more aunts, uncles and cousins who love him.

He was preceded in death by his brother, JaJuan Robbins; his cousin, Tanisha Robbins, best friend/brother, Terrence “Steel” Sellers and two grandmothers, Carrie Robbins and Cora White.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

