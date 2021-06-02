John Williams, Jr., Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John Williams, Jr. will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. John Williams, Jr. (Brother), 69, formerly of Farrell, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in St. Vincent Hospital Erie, Pennsylvania.

John was born July 21, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Mr. John Williams, Sr. and Vivian McCoy.

He attended Farrell School.

Mr. Williams was an accomplished independent contractor for various landlords and businesses.

On April 19, 2003 he married the former Darlene Bennett who was his partner in life for 18 years.

John enjoyed spending time with family and friends and he was an accomplished painter and roofer. John collected many antique model cars and enjoyed listening to old school music.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife; his four beautiful daughters, Ebony, Shawntrale, Mandisha andDaphne; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley, Gloria and Sandra; a stepsister, Jeanette; two Godchildren and a special loved one, Mya Lynn.

He was greeted in Heaven by his parents; a son, Dana Fleming and two sisters, Althea and Annettea.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Services.

