YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John S. “Weedo” Brown IV, 35, transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Indeed, he is gone too soon.

John Wee Bee Brown IV was born May 24, 1988 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Kay Michelle Neeley and John S Brown III. There were other parents that played a special part in his upbringing which included Micheal Hill, Robert Neeley and Holly Weaver.

John attended Life Skills graduating in 2006.

He was employed at Golden Corral as a chef, which was one of his many talents.

He was a man that had many gifts that God blessed him with. The gift of sharing himself with others whether it be his time, treasure, talent or his fists -if you called him- he came quickly! Yes, John was a warrior!

John was a member of New Vision New Day Ministries. He was a gifted writer, where God used his gifts and talents to minister to the youth in Cleveland, Ohio area. John and his father Robert Neeley recorded a gospel rap CD called Heavenly Inspired Music. They were blessed to share the gift of song at the Gospel Fest in 2017 starring national recording Gospel artist, Israel Houghton.

Weedo was a man of faith and he loved God and it showed through the way he cared for others whether it was sharing godly wisdom, a laugh or his love. This is the least of who he was. He was a proud great father who loved his children as he invested so much time with them. He knew that they were his greatest gift from God in which he treasured. Weedo had a love for Japanese culture and anime films as he his mother, siblings and children would spend time together watching television and bonding as a family.

To cherish his memories and fulfill his legacy, he leaves his parents, Kay Michelle Neeley, John Brown III, Robert Neeley and Holly Weaver; his children, Aaliyah Brown, Larriyah Grissett, Aaminah Brown, Elisha Grissett, Deonna Grissett, Janensse Grissett, Soniya Brown and John Solomon Brown V; siblings, Michael Hill, Micheal Brown, Isaiah Brown, Savonnah Hill, Ezekiel Brown, Emanuel Hill, Sherah Hill, Promise Brown, Austin Brown and J.R Abhams; grandmother, Mrs. Willie Mae Square; his best friends since childhood and a host of aunt, uncles and cousins, who all loved him dearly.

Weedo was greeted at Heaven’s gates by his great-grandparents, John S. Brown and Lucinda Brown; his grandfathers, Roosevelt Square and John S. Brown, Jr.; grandmother, Gloria Brown; uncles, Ronald Jackson, David Jackson and Milan Square; great-aunt, Susie Thomas and cousins, Christian Blackshear and Zethran Jackson.



The family of John S. Brown IV wishes to thank each person for the intentional acts of love and the outpouring of kindness which has been extended to us. The family also expresses great appreciation everyone for the ministries of prayer, peace and presence during our time of loss. Our special thanks to New Vision, New Day Ministry- its pastoral staff and the fellowship for their compassion and comforting support.

Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that ye have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

The Celebration of Life & Legacy Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 18, 2023 at New Vision New Day Ministry, 1970 Everett Ave Youngstown, OH 44514, calling hours and public viewing from are one hour prior beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Comfort Ministry and Transitional Arrangements were entrusted by the family to J. E. Washington Funeral Services 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 Office (330) 782.8500

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.