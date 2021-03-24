John Louis Figueroa, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. John Louis Figueroa, Sr. will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church.

Mr. Figueroa, 65, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born January 29, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Francisco and Wilma Padgett Figueroa.

He attended The Rayen High School and he was formerly employed at General Extrusions for 18 years.

His passion was officiating basketball which he did for 23 years until he fell ill. In his younger years he was an outstanding athlete. He was a very devoted and dedicated man to whatever he had a passion for. He was a jack of all trades, in his past time he loved to take pictures and visit with friend and family and you could always find him in Walmart.

John was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church serving on various ministries throughout the years.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Wilma Figueroa of Columbus; his fiancée, Gail Carter-Stevens; his four children, Tamara (Tony )Garcia, Shirley (Tim) Pisano, John Figueroa II and Juan (Judie) Figueroa; six grandsons; eight granddaughters; a host of great-grandchildren; his siblings, Sherry (Lemuel) Watkins of McDonough, Georgia, Francisca Figueroa of Columbus, Ohio, David Figueroa of Lorain, Ohio and Ron (Joan) Figueroa of Lorain, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Roberta Figueroa and his father, Francisco Figueroa.

For the health and safety of everyone the funeral services will be reserved for family only but friends are welcome to attend the calling hours from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

