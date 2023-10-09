YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joe Lee Robinson, Sr., a beloved member of our community, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 91.

Born on December 20, 1931, in Starkville, Mississippi, Joe was a cherished father, brother and friend. His journey through life was marked by hard work, kindness and a genuine love for those around him.

Joe dedicated many years of his life to the steel industry as a laborer, working for William B. Pollock. His strong work ethic and commitment were evident in everything he did. Joe’s bright spirit and optimistic nature created a warm and welcoming presence that brightened the lives of all who knew him.

As a devoted father, Joe was a pillar of strength for his children. He is survived by his loving son, Michael Robinson; daughter, Gloria Robinson; son, Cleotha Robinson; son, Keith Lee Robinson; son, Darnell Robinson; son, Kevin Cunningham and daughter, Jeanette Alston. Joe’s legacy continues through his extensive family of 20 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. His guidance, love and unwavering support will forever be etched in their hearts.

Joe was not only a hard worker; he also had a deep passion for music and was an active participant in his church’s music ministry. As a deacon, he shared his melodious voice and played a vital role in uplifting the congregation with his inspiring hymns.

Outside of work and his dedication to the church, Joe had a natural knack for tinkering with cars. Many who passed by his yard often found Joe deep in conversation, sharing his wisdom and storytelling. His ability to captivate an audience with his words made him a beloved figure in his community.

Awaiting his arrival at the gates of Heaven were his parents; his beloved wife; his son, Joe Lee Robinson, Jr. and daughter, Laureen North; siblings, Arthur Robinson, Celia May Carson and Carrie Coleman; his son, Joe Lee Robinson, Jr.; Laureen North and granddaughter, Michaelyn Robinson.

Joe’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him, however, his memory will continue to inspire and uplift us in the days to come. His genuine character, infectious laughter, and abundance of love will be dearly missed. In loving memory, may Joe Lee Robinson, Sr. rest in eternal peace.

Deacon Robinson’s family wishes to thank the community for the intentional acts of love & outpouring of kindness which has been extended during this time. The family has been sustained by the compassionate ministries of prayer, peace, and presence during this time of great loss. They are especially appreciative of the comforting bereavement ministry of the Mount Gilead Baptist Church congregation.

Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that you have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

A public viewing was previously held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 2821 Hillman Avenue, followed by a funeral service. Joe was laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, as his soul has been reunited with his Heavenly Creator.

The Robinsons Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, with the ministry of comfort and transitional care arrangements.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Joe L. Robinson, Sr.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.