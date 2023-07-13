BEAVER FALLS, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Joan Traylor Mitchell, age 85 of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, was gifted to the world March 3, 1938 and was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2023 peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones.

She was to the union of her parents, Fredrick D. Traylor and Thelma (Johnson) Traylor on Thursday, March 3, 1938, in Youngstown where she lived for the next 57 years of her life before relocating with her family to Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

To cherish her memory and uphold her legacy as the matriarch, Joan leaves behind her children, Ronald Irving, Jr., Thelma Irving, Barbara Irving, Valarie Irving and Kimberly Irving. She believed that every child deserves hope and a future and served as a foster mother to Nikki Skinner, Helena Yarn, Tameika Peavey, Monica Hubbard, Melissa Spann, Arkilla Hubbard and Meghan Dawson, all of which she loved. She also leaves her brother and sisters, Fredrick D. “Pops” Traylor (Doll), Dorothy Traylor Hunter, Lucille Traylor Bibbs, Janet Traylor and Margret Traylor-Ali. Additionally, Joan leaves 14 grandchildren, among them Tyrece Jones whom she raised, 58 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; along with an ever-expanding host of family and friends.

She was met at Heaven’s gate among her loved ones who preceded her in death including her parents; her husband, Edward B. Mitchell; son, Lamont Irving; brother Edward Traylor and sister, Barbra Traylor.

A funeral service to honor the memory and to celebrate the life of Mrs. Joan Traylor Mitchell will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. The family will be receiving loved ones and friends at 11:00 a.m. the same day at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.