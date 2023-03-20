YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Ms. Joan Gamble will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Gamble departed this life Friday, March 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Joan Gamble,

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.