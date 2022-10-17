FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jimmie Lee Thomas will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Affectionately known to his family and friends as “Jim”, Mr. Thomas departed this earthly life on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Jimmie Lee Thomas was born July 2, 1949, a son of the late Roy Thomas and Ola B. Hollie in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed working on cars, putting together puzzles and playing cards. He loved spending time with family and making his special stuffing in addition to watching Walker Texas Ranger. His personality was full of life and he would call you to crack a quick joke just to check on you.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Jimmie Thomas, Jr., Janisha and Jashana Thomas; his siblings, Raymond Thomas, Elmer Joseph Lowe, Albert Lowe, Ronnie Lowe, May Lowe, Karen Lowe, Judy Lowe, Ola Bell (Pam) Lowe, Chrystal (Chris) Lowe, Carrie Knight, Myrdis Knight and Margaret Ann Etichison; several grandkids, great-grandkids and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Jimmie L. Thomas.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.