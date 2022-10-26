CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jesse L. Byrd will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 700 Market Avenue South, Canton, Ohio.

Mr. Byrd departed this life Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 29 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to 2116 Georgetown Road NE Canton, Ohio.

