YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jerrett Kensington Miles will be held at Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Miles, 33 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Jerrett was born September 26, 1988, a son of Elizabeth Ann Miles and Tyrone Fields; he was reared by his stepfather, James (ToeJoe) McNair.

Jerrett attended Woodrow Wilson High School and later completed his education at Job Corps in Dayton, Ohio.

He was employed as a laborer at various positions.

He was a die-hard Green Bay Packers Fan. Growing up Jerrett played football for the New Bethel Braves and enjoyed video gaming, listening to music, spending time on facebook and enjoying time with his family and friends.

Jerrett leaves to cherish his memory his father; his stepfather and his twin, Jerrell K. Miles, Sr., all of Youngstown, Ohio; his daughter, Kiara Miles 0f Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his expected daughter, Sei’vyn Miles of Youngstown, Ohio; his siblings, Jodeci, JaQuala, Vallon, Jaide, Shameika and Sierra, of Youngstown, Ohio, Teeare of Gulfport, Mississippi, Keisha and Marquita, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jonathan, James, Coreaa and DaQuan, of Youngstown, Ohio, Larry, Tim, TwanQuise and QuaShawn, of North Carolina; his bestie/grandmother, Ella Miles; a host of nephews, nieces and two great-nephews.

He will be greeted at Heaven’s gates by his mother, Elizabeth A. Miles; his grandparents, Lola and Author Fields, George Deboaux and William Duncan and his older brother, Justin Fields.

Jerrett will be truly missed by family and friends who loved him dearly.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 15 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Jerrett Miles.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.