YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome Frank Thomas, a beloved member of the Youngstown community, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the age of 57.

He was born on August 9, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio, to his loving parents, Robert Thomas and the late Mary Thomas.

Jerome was a hardworking and dedicated man who made a significant impact in his field. He pursued his education and proudly achieved his high school diploma from East in 1984 before embarking on a successful career as a welder in the auto manufacturing industry. For many years, he diligently worked for General Motors, honing his skills and contributing to the growth and success of the company.

Jerome’s commitment to his profession was only matched by his unwavering devotion to his family. He shared a deep connection with his father, Robert “Bob “Thomas of Liberty. He cherished the time he spent with his beloved children, Joseph Herns, Jeremy Thomas and Donna Thomas fostering a close bond that would forever be treasured. Jerome also was blessed with eight grandchildren, two whom he reared and nurtured, Maellin Thomas-Warfield and Chance Wells. He also leaves his loving siblings, Richard Thomas, Lori (James) Anderson, Ryan Thomas and Loretta (Ricardo) Rivera, who provided support to each through life’s joys and challenges. Among other family and friends, he will be fondly remembered by his former wife, Carol Ferguson Thomas.



He was welcomed to his heavenly home by his mother, Mary Thomas; daughter, Brittany Thomas and brothers, Timothy Thomas and Robert Thomas.

Jerome Frank Thomas will be remembered as a kind and hardworking individual, always willing to lend a helping hand. His legacy will live on through the hearts and minds of those whose lives were touched by his presence. Though he may be gone, his memories will forever be cherished by his family and friends.

In accordance to Jerome’s expressed wishes, there will be no formal funeral services.

The family kindly requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to any area Huntington Bank in care of Joseph Herns to sustain the memory and legacy of Jerome Thomas. May Jerome rest peacefully, knowing the impact he made on the lives of those around him will be remembered forever.

Comfort ministry and transitional care arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 330-782-8500

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Jerome F. Thomas.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.