YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Jeffery Lee Johnson, a beloved son and friend. Jeffery was tragically taken from us on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the age of 40.

Born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 23, 1982, Jeffery was the son of Electra Edward and George Johnson and had a special bond with his grandmother, Muffae Lighting.

Jeffery attended local schools and received his high school diploma.

He was a hard worker, dedicating his time and efforts as a laborer in the warehouse industry, specifically with the Ready Temp Agency.

Tragically, Jeffery’s life was cut short due to a senseless act of violence. His passing leaves an indescribable void in the lives of all who knew and loved him.

Jeffery leaves behind his mother, Electra Edward; father, George Johnson and his cherished grandmother, Muffae Lighting. Although this loss weighs heavily upon them, they find solace in the memories they shared and the love that will forever bind them.

Private services were held and the family solicits the continued prayers and support of the community. May Jeffery’s soul find eternal peace and may his memory live on through the love and memories left behind.

Comfort ministry and transitional care arrangements have been entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Jeffery Lee Johnson.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.