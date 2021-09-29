Jean “Tress” Theresa Mayle, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean “Tress” Theresa Mayle (Broy) departed this life and gained her Heavenly wings on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

She was born in Canton, Ohio, May 29, 1932.

Jean’s life will be celebrated with family and friends on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Bethel CME Church.

Calling hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the start of service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Bruce Gibson will be eulogizing and Pastor Howard Robinson, Jr. will be officiating. The family will receive friends at 1024 14th Street SE, Massillon, OH 44646.

Arrangements are handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

