CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of JaVontae Allen Conner will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul AME, 1800 Tuscarawas E in Canton, Ohio.

JaVontae, known to his family and friends as “Muff”, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Canton, Ohio.

JaVontae was born January 31, 2001 to Alfreeda Conner and Larry Grimes, Jr.

Muff was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rose Marie Carter and Larry Grimes, Sr., Alfred Hill, Sr., Norma and Ronald Brown and Ben Conners; special grandfather, William Brewton; uncles, Kemp Long, Alfred Trey Hill and Allen Trent; aunt, Tina Washington; cousin, Tajon Burt (Tanny).

PROUD TO BE MUFF. Muff was simply beautiful inside and out. He was loved by so many people. Muff was genuinely loved every day of his life; from the day he was born. When Muff came home from the hospital, as an infant, he was so chubby his grandmother started calling him her muffin. As he grew older and started thinning out, he was so cute, he became Stud Muffin and once he became a teenager, he became Muff. He loved being Muff. The moment he turned 18 he said to his grandmother, I’m a man now, he looked at his mom and said I’m the Muffin Man with the biggest smile anyone ever wanted to see. Muff loved children. He could not be happier than having the children run up singing, do you know the muffin man and they would say we know the muffin man, Uncle Muff; we knew you was the muffin man. Muff only allowed the children and his grandmother to call him Muffin Man. Just recently he informed his family and friends he now wants to be called Mr. Muff. Mr. Muff was truly a stand-up comedian. He loved to make you laugh. He had so much love and charisma in him and the potential within him was so obvious that the sky was the limit. He loved to rap, sing, dance, skate, act, eat pancakes and mimick various actors. Mr. Muff loved his family and his family loved him back. When we had family functions and it was time to leave, he would say, I love ya’ll, I got the bestest family in the world.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his parents, Alfreeda Conner and Larry Grimes; his grandmother, Moniquec Conners of the home; stepparents, Adrian (Nakeya) Burt; special grandparents, Debra Burt, Michael Brewton and Lillie Brewton; four brothers, Jwaun Burton, Jr., Adrian Burt, Larry Grimes III and Jaimehz Grimes; four sisters, Kiera Conner, Imani Grimes, Lachae Grimes and Laylani Grimes; 20 aunts, “Aunty” Barbara Conner, Katrice Ballard, Taletha Long, Shointa Smith, Patrice Calmese, Ciara Solomon, LaRae (Marlen) Seymour, Lisa Hall, Larrica Grimes, Imani Conner, Nakesha (Darcell) Anthony, Bridget Lilly, Chudney Conner, Lucinda Alexander, Samar Dillard, Gwen Brewton, Monica (Michael) Win, NyRubia Dillard, Daisy Mae Nix and Yolonda Burt; 15 uncles, “Unk” Anthony Brewton, Douglas Hill, Carlos Smith, Ruben Paige, Kyle (April) Grimes, Derrick (Trenna) Grimes, Sr., William (Alice) Long, Mark (Fatyia) Black, Eddie Collier, Ronnie Brown, Lonnie Brown, Ingram Brown, Bennie Conner, Calvin Conner, Jamal Brown, Carlos Conner, Dustin Bentley, Sr., Booker (Thelma) Long, Gerold (Terri) Long and James (Rev Dr. Sheiler) Stokes; best friends, Jasmyn Galpert, Damere Howell, Trezjon Allen, Quovadis Young and Antonio Wallace; GOD Grandpa, Dr. Robert Jackson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and special cousins, Tyrone Wallace, Romello Brown, Rayvon Brown, Daryl Barns, Joshua Martin, Jr., Taesean Gamble, Kevin Wallace and Giovanni Grimes.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 25 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

