YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ja’Vonie M. LaBooth, Forever Twelve, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Ja’Vonie was born November 9, 2011, in Youngstown, Ohio to Ja’Vonne Brown and Jovan LaBooth.

Ja’Vonie attended Rayen Early College Middle School and previously attended Harding Elementary School where he was recognized as an honor roll and star academic scholar. Educators and classmates at REC describe Ja’Vonie as an Angel. He loved going to school, talking on the phone with his friends and playing video games.

Ja’Vonie excelled in all sports but was acknowledged an outstanding football player for the Northside Knights from the time he joined its peewee league. He received numerous awards and trophies, including Defensive Player of the Year 2022.

Ja’Vonie loved spending time with his siblings and always let it be known he was here to protect. He had a generous smile and a robust sense of humor which would light up every room he entered.

Ja’Vonie leaves to cherish his precious memories his parents, Ja’Vonne (Nelson)Brown and Jovan LaBooth of Youngstown; his sisters, Kennedi and JayLynn Franklin, Jakhira, Jovanna, Janiya, Yaniya, Niamya, Amari and Jo’Elle LaBooth and brothers, James Nicholson-Kimbrough, Nathan Franklin, Jovan, Jr., Anthony, Javiere, Jaceon and Ryder LaBooth.

His memories will be embedded in the hearts of his grandparents, Clinton Brown, Tracey White-Dodson, Phillis (Marvin) Franklin, of Youngstown and Hilton and Delorise Watkins of Cleveland; great-grandmother, Betty Pullen of Youngstown, along with an expansive score of aunts, uncles and cousins and best friend forever, Samantha Parker.

Upon his arrival Ja’Vonie was embraced at the celestial gates of Heaven by his siblings, Ja’Mire and Emani LaBooth; grandparents, Lealer and Rev. Booker T. Brown, Betty Haynes and Heywood Pullen and uncles, Charles Pullen, Booker, Jr. and Maurice White.

Ja’Vonie’s legacy will forever live on through the kindness and love he shared with his family and friends. In this time of loss, let us remember his spirit, the laughter he brought and the joy he shared. May he sleep in heavenly peace and may his memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew him.

With a sense of community and kinship, we invite you to join us in celebrating Ja’Vonie’s life. The Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor at the New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 2007 S. Schenley Avenue, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Carson officiating as the celebrant. A public viewing will be held two hours prior at 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. It is in this space where memories will be shared, tears are able to flow freely, and lives can be honored. You are welcomed to join us in honoring and reflecting on the life of Ja’Vonie as we gather to bid farewell to a remarkable individual who left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Following the service, Ja’Vonie will be escorted to his final resting place at the Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio, offering closure and a final farewell to a young man who touched the lives of those around him in such a small season.

Ja’Vonie’s family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio with the ministry of comfort and after-life care arrangements.

May Ja’Vonie sleep in heavenly peace.

Send flowers to the service of Ja’Vonie Maurice LaBooth.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 293 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.