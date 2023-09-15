YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In Loving Memory of Ms. Jashai Lynnique Benson

Jashai Benson, age 30, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Jashai was born on December 20, 1992 in Youngstown, Ohio to James Mitchell and Marlett Benson.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held for Ms. Jashai Benson on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. A public viewing will be held one hour prior on the same day, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

