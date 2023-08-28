FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The sudden passing of Janikqua Shawntece Evonne Anderson on Friday, August 19, 2023 was a shock to her loved ones and close friends.

Janikqua was the first born baby girl of the late Clarence Anderson, Jr. and Roberta Norris born on November 14, 1999 of Farrell, Pennsylvania.



Janikqua attended Sharon High School. She was on the Golden Girl Team. She also attended McDowell High School where she ran track and graduated in 2019. Shortly after she attended Project Search for a year through Hamot Medical Center and continued there as a dedicated CWA and HHA.



Janikqua loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, baking, singing, rapping, doing hair and makeup. She was an all around talented person. Her dreams were big and there wasn’t anything that she put her mind to that she didn’t accomplish. If she loved you she most definitely made it known but her biggest love was being with her mother; they were best friends and had the best relationship.



Janikqua leaves to cherish her memory her beloved mother, Roberta Norris whom she loved dearly; her siblings, GioVaughnta Hopkins of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Tadara, Tadazsha and Michelle Johnson, of Columbus, Ohio; her beloved great-grandparents, James and Alberta Norris of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her grandparents, Patricia Norris (James) of Farrell, Pennsylvania also Clarence Anderson, Sr. of Youngstown Ohio and Laura Pierce (Ralph Eiland) of Columbus, Ohio; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and a special aunt, Tina Anderson of Columbus, Ohio who helped raise her.



Janikqua was proceeded in death by her great-grandparents, Doris Chew, Woodrow Anderson and Bertha Anderson; her father, Clarence Anderson, Jr.; her two brothers, Jintell Norris and Treavon Hopkins and a special aunt, Beatrice Anderson.

The Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. You may pay respect to her family at the public calling hours and viewing which will be held one hour prior at 10:00 a.m.

Ministry of Comfort & Transitional Arrangements were entrusted by the family to J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 Office (330) 782.8500

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.