FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janie R Harris, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023, at the age of 80, surrounded by her loving family in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Born to the union of Hezekiah Ivey and Claudia Wheeler Ivey in Warrenton, Georgia, on September 28, 1943, Janie was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her.

Janie was a woman of strength and resilience. She possessed an unwavering spirit and a zest for life that inspired those around her. Though her formal education concluded after the eighth grade, Janie’s indomitable spirit and determination allowed her to build a successful career as a machine operator in the manufacturing industry.

Janie dedicated numerous years of service to her employer, Roemer Industries, where she was highly respected for her hard work and unwavering commitment. Strong in the foundation of her faith, she was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church and served on its culinary ministry.

Janie’s true happiness, however, resided in her role as a devoted companion and partner to her beloved husband, James Harris, Sr. and together they built a home whose foundation rested upon shared love, respect and trust.

In the midst of our grief, we find solace in the knowledge that Janie’s memory will continue to live on through her cherished family. She leaves behind her beloved husband, James Harris Sr., who will forever hold her close in his heart; her memory will also be sustained by her sons, Edward Ivey of Colorado, James E. (Erin) Harris of Farrell and James Harris of Hermitage; Janie will also be embraced with enduring love by her stepdaughter, Eva Thalker of Thompson, Georgia and her goddaughter, Elaine Taylor of Sharon, Pennsylvania, along with a score of additional relatives and friends.

Janie was embraced at Heaven’s gate by her parents; daughter, Glenda Harris; son, Willie Ivey; brother, George Ivey; sisters, Alpine Ford, Jessie L. Taylor and Minnie Thomas; as she takes her rightful place among the ancestors, may her love and guidance continue to resonate to succeeding generations.

The funeral service to celebrate Janie’s remarkable life will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road, in Farrell. Elder Donald Campell will serve as eulogist. A family viewing will precede the service at 10:00 a.m., also at the church. It is a time for family, friends and those whose lives were touched by Janie to come together, honoring her memory and finding strength in the love and support of one another.

Following the service, Janie will be laid to rest in a burial ceremony at the Moorefield Cemetery after the funeral services, where the committal and benediction will conclude.

As we bid farewell to our dearly beloved Janie, let us hold onto the cherished memories we shared with her and live our lives with the same compassion, determination, and joy that she exemplified. Janie R Harris will forever be missed but never forgotten. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.

The Harris Family entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1059 Hamilton Ave., Farrell PA 16121

Dawning by Helen Steiner Rice

No winter without a spring

And beyond the dark horizon

Our hearts will once more sing ….

For those who leave us for a while

Have only gone away

Out of a restless, care worn world

Into a brighter day

