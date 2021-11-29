Janeil Lamar Savage, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Janeil Lamar Savage will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginning Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley (formerly Bethlehem Baptist), 858 Wallis Ave in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Mr. Savage departed this life November 21, 2021 in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Janeil was born October 30, 1988 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Edward and Doreen Norris Savage.

He was a 2007 graduate of Farrell High School and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was employed as a hairdresser and spent his spare time enjoying the company of his close friends and dear relatives. He had a “eye” for fashion and enjoyed singing; going to new places; taking pictures and enjoying life. His caring spirit and loving personality will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents whom he adored; his dogs, Sonic & Skye; his siblings, Tanisha Norris of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Mi’Sha Leigh of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Ieshia Coats of Cleveland, Ohio, Jersery Langford of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Lyndell Savage of Texas; his aunts, Betty Robinson of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Kathy & James Johnson of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Brenda Ivey of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Angela Norris of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Thelma Norris of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Denise Savage of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Louise & Maceio Hill of Sharon, Pennsylvania; his uncles, Leo Savage, Tyrone Savage, Brian Savage Sr., Eric Savage & Annette Savage, Terry Savage, Wade & Hattie Savage all of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Joel Savage Jr. of Texas; his nieces, Taysia Coats of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Ta’Naysia Coats of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Kalaurie Elhady of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Latice Elhady of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Ricquel Norris of Columbus, Ohio, Alyssa Litman of Sharon, Pennsylvania his nephews, Gerald Coats Jr. of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Roderic Norris Jr of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a host of great nieces and nephews; his special friends, Amanda Dietz, Laneeka Robinson, Daevon Miller, Bill Wiley, Sean Dodson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joel and Mary Savage; his maternal grandparents, Mildred Wright& Chester Brooks, Solomon Ivey; his brother, Roderic Norris Sr. and his niece, Alessa Norris.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Janeil Lamar Savage