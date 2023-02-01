YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Smith, Jr. will be held Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. James Smith, 70 of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

James was born June 24, 1952, in Selma, Alabama, the son of the late James and Bernice Smith.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a steelworker until he became an OTR truck driver for 20 years, then retired from Kraft Foods in 2010.

James was affiliated with El Shaddai Dominion Ministries.

James was an avid Steelers and Ohio State fan. He enjoyed fishing, grilling, gardening and working around the house doing different projects. He loved his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to cherish the memory of his wife, Betty Ann Kelly; James Smith III (Andrea) of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Anson Smith (Dyonna) Reynoldsburg, Ohio; siblings, Betty E. Johnson of Youngstown, Ohio, Ernestine Farris of Campbell, Ohio, Lisa (Ulysses) Harris of Youngstown, Ohio, Emma (David) Parker of Youngstown, Ohio, Kenneth (Joyce) Smith of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Roger (Tonya) Smith of Elyria, Linda (Larry) Salter of Liberty, Ohio, Christine (Matt) Snipes of Mineral Ridge and Apostle Edie Henry (Anthony) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Jordan T. Smith, Arron T. Smith, Trinity Smith, Reign Lowry, Chez Allison, Aspen L. Smith, Anson C. Smith, Jr., Kennedy Smith, Jamison A. Smith and Parker A. Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bernice Smith; one sister, Addie D. Williams; two brothers, Mark Smith and Clinton Hopkins; nieces, Tiffany L. Greene, Natasha Williams, Lea Shea Parker and Angel Askew and nephews, Walter Williams II, Robert Greene, Jr., Jason Smith, Jr., Marshall Hall, Jr. and Kenneth Smith, Jr.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.